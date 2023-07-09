Search icon
'If you have a captain like him, you get emboldened': Mohammad Kaif on the best captain he played under

Kaif participated in 13 Test matches and 125 One Day Internationals (ODIs) from 2000 to 2006, amassing over 3000 runs across various formats.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Mohammad Kaif, a former cricketer from India, has recently declared Sourav Ganguly as the finest captain he had the privilege to play under. Kaif commended the former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for propelling the Indian team forward during his tenure as captain and for wholeheartedly supporting his players, who subsequently achieved remarkable feats for the team.

Ganguly assumed the captaincy of the Indian team in 2000, immediately following the aftermath of the match-fixing scandal. He successfully led the team for a remarkable five years. During this period, India triumphed over Australia in a Test series on home soil, reached the final of the 2000 Champions Trophy, and jointly clinched the championship in 2002.

Furthermore, India achieved a momentous victory in the tri-series held in England in 2002, while also reaching the finals of the 2003 World Cup. Notably, India managed to secure a draw in a Test series against Australia in 2003-04, and in the same year, emerged victorious in a Test and One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif regards Ganguly as the finest captain he had the privilege of playing under throughout his illustrious career. Kaif also commends the former captain for his unwavering support towards budding talents such as Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, and Harbhajan Singh, who eventually emerged as legends of the game.

“I would say, Sourav Ganguly. He was amazing, he was fantastic. Captaincy means you need to be a leader, lead from the front, pick the right players, and back them. Ganguly built the team after what happened earlier. He took the Indian team forward. He Brought Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh,” Kaif said on DD India.

Kaif participated in 13 Test matches and 125 One Day Internationals (ODIs) from 2000 to 2006, amassing over 3000 runs across various formats. His impressive record includes three centuries and 20 half-centuries.

“I remember he told me that I should go out there and give my best shot and that he is there to back me, he is there to support me. That’s a big comment. As a young guy, if you have a captain like Sourav Ganguly, you feel the pride to play for India. No doubt that he took the Indian team forward," Kaif said.

