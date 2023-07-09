'There is a big question...': DDCA official provides major update on Rishabh Pant's possible return to action

Image Source: Twitter

After surviving a horrific car crash in December of last year, Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter for India, is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.

Pant suffered multiple injuries in the near-fatal accident, which has kept him away from competitive action ever since. His absence was deeply felt by Team India during the WTC final 2023, where they suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Australia, losing by a staggering 209 runs at The Oval last month.

Although there is still uncertainty surrounding his return, a report published by ANI suggests that Rishabh is determined to make a swift comeback to the field.

According to the report, a committee from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), led by Directors Shyam Sharma and Harish Singla, recently visited Rishabh Pant at the NCA to discuss his progress and offer their support.

Speaking to ANI, Shyam provided update on Pant’s recovery and said: "He is doing well in his recovery and now he is a lot better. There is a big question about his comeback as it takes time but I hope he will be back on the field as soon as possible."

Rishabh Pant's last appearance on the field was during the tour of Bangladesh in December 2022, specifically in the Mirpur Test against Bangladesh. Unfortunately, this would be his final match before the unfortunate accident occurred.

Throughout his recovery process, Pant has been diligently keeping his fans informed through his social media posts. In May of this year, the talented left-hander shared an inspiring video on Instagram, showcasing his progress as he confidently discarded his crutches and walked unaided. Just recently, he also shared a motivating picture of himself training in the gym.

(With ANI Inputs)

