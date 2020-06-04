'If that's the only option': BCCI on staging IPL 2020 outside India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 would have already taken place if it had begun on the given date - March 29. However, the outbreak of coronavirus got everything to a halt and now sporting activities are making sure to get everything back to normalcy.

In an attempt to host the 13th edition of the IPL, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is discussing all the possible options to hold the cash-rich tournament and to even staging it outside the country - but as their last resort.

"The board is looking at all options. If it comes to taking IPL out of India, it may happen but as the last option," a source within BCCI told ANI.

"If that's the only option then we will consider it. We have done it in the past also and we can do it again but the first preference will be to host it in India," the source added.

If held out of the country, the 2020 edition will not be the first time the league will take place outside India. The 2019 IPL was also hosted by South Africa and the 2014 edition was staged in India and UAE.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday deferred a decision on 'all agenda items' until June 10.

Nothing has been finalised as of now and they will wait to get clarity over the T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held in Australia from October 18-November 15, the source said.

"We will wait for clarity over T20 World Cup from ICC before discussing anything further. But I can tell that as of now no decision has been taken," the source said.