'ICC World Test Championship Final, here we come,' Team India ready to face New Zealand

Team India has finally made it to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final after playing in six series over the period of last two years and winning 12 games out of the total 17 played. While India stayed on top of the WTC points table for the most part of the period, the change in rule due to COVID-19 meant, India still had to win at least two games in the recently concluded four-match series against England and not lose more than one game.

After losing the first game by 227 runs, India came storming back into the series winning the remaining three games by 317 runs, 10 wickets and an innings and 25 runs to win the series 3-1 and top the points table with 72.2 PCT, earning 520 points out of 720 contested.

After making the final, Team India reacted to the same led by skipper Virat Kohli, who said that they completely deserve to be in the summit clash after having performed the way they did in this period.

"Well, we are quite relieved now that we have made it to the WTC final. Probably, if you look at the last 2-2.5 years and how we have played, we deserve to be in the finals. Now, it`s just about getting together as a group and focusing on that big game which is quite exciting for us as a team," Kohli said in a video posted by the BCCI.

After Kohli, it was the turn for his deputy, Ajinkya Rahane, who played an important role not just as a batsman in these two years but also as a leader inspiring the team to 2-1 victory against Australia. Speaking about the upcoming WTC final, the vice-captain said, "I think the way we came back as a team, each and every individual stepped up. Credit to everyone, I think everyone hung in there. It is all about the team, we always speak about how we can contribute to the team and that`s what we did. I am really happy as an individual and as a vice-captain. Our journey in not only the WTC but before that as well, we played really well."

India's highest run-getter in the series, opening batsman Rohit Sharma said that India completely deserve to be in the final as they bounced back after every challenge was thrown at them.

"A big congratulations to every team member and the staff for making it to the final. It has been a long journey since the WTC started, we played well in India and we played outside India as well. We were put in difficult situations many times and we responded well to those situations that is why we stand here in the finals of the WTC. We deserve to be in the finals of the WTC," said Rohit.

India will face the Blackcaps side led by Kane Williamson, who were the only side to beat the Indian side comprehensively in the two-match series played last year. The final will be played in England from June 18, with June 23 kept as the reserve day.