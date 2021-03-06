Team India reach World Test Championship Final at Lord's, to meet New Zealand in summit clash
India by the virtue of this win topped the World Test Championship (WTC) points table and have reached the final to be played at Lord's in June
Team India reached the World Test Championship Final at Lord's after beating England 3-1 | BCCI
India have finally and officially reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) to be played at the Lord's in June this year. India will face New Zealand in the summit clash and qualified on Saturday after beating England in the fourth and final Test of the series to win it by 3-1.