ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh wins the toss and opts to bat first against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss in the match 28 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Speaking during the toss he said, "We will have a bat. Looks a very dry wicket and we are always comfortable with runs on the board. Important game for both teams and we will have to play our best to win against Zimbabwe. They will be on a high after that win against Pakistan and we will have to play our best cricket. We got one change. Yasir Ali comes in for Mehidy Hasan.

Zimbabwe's skipper Craig Ervine said, "Looking at the conditions, don't think it's gonna change too much throughout the day. Beautiful weather and obviously batting first would have been our priority. We had to fly out next day (after win against Pakistan) and haven't got too much time to celebrate, but we know that's the nature of the tournament. Focus is on today and not trying to look too far ahead. We have one change. Luke Jongwe sits out for Tendai Chatara.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh playing XI

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed