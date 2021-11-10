ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan captain Babar Azam says THIS about Ravi Shastri’s views on bio-bubble

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday (November 9) supported outgoing Team India head coach Ravi Shastri’s view that it is not easy for players to compete while living in bio-bubble as it can leave the players ‘disturbed and uncomfortable’.

Earlier, Shastri had said that Indian players were mentally and physically exhausted after living in bio-bubble for six months. It is to be noted that India failed to reach the knockout stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup for the first time since 2012. “Look they are always ups and downs in professional cricket but yes players do get disturbed and uncomfortable by remaining constantly in a bio-secure bubble environment,” Babar told a virtual press conference.

“We have tried to counter that by working as a group and trying to support each other in the Pakistan team,” he added.

Babar said that it is tough for players to remain in an enclosed environment. Notably, the concept of bio-bubbles came into existence after COVID-19 outbreak. “As a player you need to relax and be ready to absorb the pressure. But at times when things are not going well you need space and you need to refresh, go out. If you can’t get out of the bubble, negative thoughts do enter your mind and affect your performances,” he explained.

According to Babar, Pakistan tried to counter the situation by working as a group with senior players and also held counselling sessions for players who were feeling uncomfortable in bio-bubble. “We all try to talk to each other all the time in groups and help out each other by lifting each other and it allows us to relax and encourage as well,” he added.

Babar also said he was enjoying the opportunity to lead Pakistan. “We have performed well so far in every match we want to carry the same momentum into the semi-finals. As a group we have done our best and everyone has given his best but every match is a new challenge and this is T20 cricket you have to remain sharp on the given day,” he said.