ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: This prominent Indian city will not host any match, it's not Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad

ICC World Cup 2023 | Photo: PTI

The schedule and venue details for the ICC World Championship, men which will be held in India have been released. England and New Zealand will kickstart the World Cup at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A total of 48 games will take place at the championship over a span of 46 days.

Each of the 10 teams will play with the other side once in the league. The semi-finals will be played by the top four teams on November 15 and 16 and the finals will be held on November 19 in Ahmedabad. It is the first time India playing the sole host for the competition, whereas previously, India co-hosted with other countries in 1987, 1996 and 2011.

Surprisingly, while all major states have been added to the list of venues for the international tournament, Mohali City has been left out of the list. Mohali stadium, also known as the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium was inaugurated with a One Day International match between India and South Africa during the 1993 Hero Cup on November 22. Ever since it has hosted many historic games. But this year, the Mohali stadium is kept out of the list of finalised venues for the ICC World Cup, men.

Read: ICC World Cup 2023: Mumbai, Kolkata to host semis, final to be played at…

ICC World Cup 2023: Match-wise venue list