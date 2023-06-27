ICC World Cup 2023: Mumbai, Kolkata to host semis, final to be played at…

The final schedule for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup is out. As per the fixtures list shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the World Cup will begin on October 5.

The inaugural match will be played between previous edition’s finalists England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. The most-anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will also be played in Ahmedabad on October 15.

The Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad will also be the venue for the summit game on November 19. The two semi-final knockout games will be played in Mumbai and Kolkata. Here’s the full knockout fixtures list with date and venue:

ICC World Cup 2023 Knockouts:

1st Semi Final: November 15, Mumbai

2nd Semi Final: November 16, Kolkata

Final: November 19, Ahmedabad

India's fixture list at ICC World Cup 2023

The Indian side led by Rohit Sharma will begin their campaign on October 8 against Australia in Chennai. Fans will get a chance to see Virat Kohli and other stars in action in crucial matches against Pakistan (Oct 15) and Australia (Oct 8) but also New Zealand (Oct 22), England (Oct 29) and South Africa (Nov 5).

India's matches in World Cup 2023:

October 8: IND vs AUS in Chennai

October 11: IND vs AFG in Delhi

October 15: IND vs PAK in Ahmedabad

October 19: IND vs BAN in Pune

October 22: IND vs NZ in Dharamshala

October 29: IND vs ENG in Lucknow

November 2: IND vs Q2 in Mumbai

November 5: IND vs SAF in Kolkata

November 11: IND vs Q1 in Bengaluru