ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 prize money: Payouts for finalists, semi-finalists, participating teams in the ODI World Cup

As the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 narrows down to the final four, with India set to face New Zealand and Australia gearing up against South Africa in Semi-finals 1 and 2, the stakes are higher than ever. The teams vying for victory not only aim to lift the prestigious ICC ODI World Cup trophy but also stand a chance to claim a substantial prize pool of $4,000,000 (approximately Rs 33 crore).

Semi-final 1 will witness India taking on New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15, while Semi-final 2 will see South Africa locking horns with Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16. The winners of these intense encounters will clash in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19, determining the ultimate world champions in the 50-over World Cup.

Before the tournament commenced, the International Council of Cricket (ICC) unveiled a total prize pool of USD 10 million. Every participating team, irrespective of their performance, is entitled to a share of this sum. The six teams - Pakistan, Afghanistan, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands - unable to secure a spot in the semi-finals will each receive USD 100,000 (approximately Rs 84 lakh). Additionally, teams earning victories in the league stage matches will receive an incentive of USD 40,000 (approximately Rs 33 lakh) per win.

For the teams exiting in the semi-finals, there is a consolation prize of USD 800,000 each (approximately Rs 6 crore). The runners-up in the final will walk away with USD 2,000,000 (approximately Rs 16 crore), while the triumphant team lifting the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 trophy will claim the grand prize of USD 4,000,000 (approximately Rs 33 crore).

ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize Money: Current Amount Received by Teams

As the tournament progresses, the prize money distribution among the losing semi-finalists, runners-up, and the ultimate winner will be determined based on the standings of India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand after the semi-finals and final. Here is the amount of money received by all the teams thus far—

Knockout Qualifiers:

India

Wins: 7

Prize money so far: USD 280,000

South Africa

Wins: 7

Prize money so far: USD 280,000



Australia

Wins: 7

Prize money so far: USD 280,000

New Zealand

Wins: 5

Prize money so far: USD 200,000



Eliminated Teams:



Pakistan

Wins: 4

Prize money so far: USD 260,000



Afghanistan

Wins: 4

Prize money so far: USD 260,000

England

Wins: 3

Prize money so far: USD 220,000

Bangladesh

Wins: 2

Prize money so far: USD 180,000

Sri Lanka

Wins: 2

Prize money so far: USD 180,000

Netherlands

Wins: 2

Prize money so far: USD 180,000