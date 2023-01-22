'I will go inside and let you know': Javed Miandad's old clip resurfaces after Rohit Sharma's epic toss moment

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Rohit Sharma experienced a momentary lapse of concentration during the toss of the second ODI between India and New Zealand at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur. After the Indian skipper won the toss, he momentarily forgot the team's decision and it took him a full 15 seconds to recall what India had chosen to do. This unexpected brain fade caused a stir among the spectators, leaving them in disbelief at the Indian captain's forgetfulness.

Both New Zealand skipper Tom Latham and former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, who was the announcer at the toss, burst out laughing after the incident. When asked about the decision, Rohit Sharma explained, "I forgot what we wanted to do, but we had plenty of discussions with the team about the toss decision. We just wanted to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions."

After the uproariously funny incident involving Rohit, an old video clip of ex-Pakistan captain Javed Miandad went viral on social media. The incident occurred at the renowned WACA Stadium during a Test match against Australia. It seemed that Miandad had no idea what the plan was after winning the toss.

"I don't know, I'll just go inside and let you know," the Pakistan cricket team captain declared in an iconic scene that cricket fans will never forget.

WATCH:

Javed Miandad is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of cricket, being only the second player ever to maintain a Test average of over 50. He played a total of 124 Test matches, scoring 8832 runs, and also played in 233 games. Miandad and Sachin Tendulkar are the only players to have participated in six Cricket World Cups.

Talking of the match, the dominant Indian team steamrolled the sub-par New Zealand side by 8 wickets in Raipur's inaugural One Day International match, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

The hosts outclassed New Zealand in every aspect of the game, first bowling out the Tom Latham-led side for their third-lowest total against India of 108 in 34.3 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma (51) and opener Shubman Gill (35 not out) then ruthlessly dispatched the Kiwi bowling attack, guiding India to a comprehensive victory with 8 wickets in hand in just 20.1 overs.

