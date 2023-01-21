Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami shine as India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets, win series 2-0

The hosts outclassed New Zealand in all departments as they first bowled out the Tom Latham-led side for 108 in 34.3 overs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 06:52 PM IST

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami shine as India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets, win series 2-0
Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

The dominant Indian team steamrolled the sub-par New Zealand side by 8 wickets in Raipur's inaugural One Day International match, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, courtesy to Mohammed Shami's masterful display of seam bowling and captain Rohit Sharma's aggressive half-century.

The hosts outclassed New Zealand in every aspect of the game, first bowling out the Tom Latham-led side for their third-lowest total against India of 108 in 34.3 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma (51) and opener Shubman Gill (35 not out) then ruthlessly dispatched the Kiwi bowling attack, guiding India to a comprehensive victory with 8 wickets in hand in just 20.1 overs.

India's pace attack, led by Mohammed Shami, produced a sensational performance to bowl out New Zealand for just 108 in the second ODI after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl. With their high-quality seam bowling on a pitch that was conducive to their style of play, Shami (3/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) made life difficult for the batters, reducing New Zealand to 15 for five in the 11th over at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium. This remarkable display of bowling prowess was a key factor in India's eventual victory.

Finn Allen was the first wicket of the match as Mohammed Shami struck in the opening over to dismiss the New Zealand opener. Siraj then induced an outside edge from number three Henry Nicholls, which was snared by a sharp catch from Shubman Gill in the slips. Two brilliant return catches from Shami and Hardik Pandya (2/16) further compounded New Zealand's woes. Shardul Thakur (1/26) added to the tally in the next over, removing Tom Latham with a well-executed delivery.

Michael Bracewell (22) and Glenn Phillips (36) joined forces to add some respectability to New Zealand's total. Mitchell Santner (27), who had scored a fifty in Hyderabad, partnered with Phillips, and the pair took the team past 100 with a 47-run seventh-wicket stand. 

However, their efforts were in vain as both were dismissed in quick succession, effectively ending New Zealand's chances of a comeback. Santner's stumps were rattled by Hardik, while Phillips was caught out by Suryakumar Yadav off the bowling of Washington Sundar (2/7).

READ| Young fan invades pitch to hug Rohit Sharma during India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Raipur

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas anniversary: A look at couple's romantic photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MPPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1456 Medical Officer posts, apply at mppsc.mp.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.