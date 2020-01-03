'I like me better when I'm with you': Rishabh Pant-Isha Negi celebrate 2020 with their '5th year and counting'

Rishabh Pant is always in the news when it comes to cricket. Be it with his batting or standing behind the stumps, his unsteady performance.

However, the southpaw is given a lot of chances and the team management is preparing him for this years T20 World Cup in Australia.

Now, celebrating the new year, the wicketkeeper-batsman posted a picture with his rumoured girlfriend Isha Negi on a snow-clad mountain. He wrote on Instagram, "I like me better when I'm with you".

He also shared a picture and a video from his chilly vacation in his Instagram stories.

Isha Negi too posted a picture on her Instagram account, revealing that the couple has completed five years together.

"5th year and counting...love you sky big bubbie," she captioned the picture.

In January last year, Pant had introduced Isha Negi, saying: "I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy".

Isha also shared the same photo captioned, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life. @rishabpant".

She had even taken to social media after India's recent innings against West Indies.

She shared a screenshot of India’s final score on her Instagram to show her love for the cricketer and called him “The King”.

As for cricket, the young lad will be in action when India host Sri Lanka for a three-match T20 International series, starting on Sunday in Guwahati.