'I am sure....': Yuzvendra Chahal pens heartfelt note for wife Dhanashree Verma on wedding anniversary

Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal expressed heartfelt wishes to his wife, Dhanashree Verma, on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary. Chahal took to Instagram to share a touching post, celebrating their special day.

The couple tied the knot on December 22, 2020. Dhanashree Verma, Chahal's beloved partner, is a YouTuber and choreographer who frequently captivates her audience with captivating dance videos on her social media platforms.

Yuzvendra Chahal, along with other cricketers such as Shreyas Iyer, has previously showcased their dancing skills in those videos.

On Friday, Chahal took to his official Instagram handle to share a series of delightful photos featuring himself and his wife. Alongside the pictures, he wrote a heartfelt note expressing their deep bond and companionship.

"Dear wifey, From the first day we met to this moment, every second of this journey has been close to my heart. They say matches are made in heaven and I am sure whoever has written our script is on my side," Chahal wrote.

"You make me a better human being every single day. You complete me!! Happy marriage anniversary to you, the love of my life," he added.

Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player AB de Villiers recently engaged in a captivating video interaction with Yuzvendra Chahal on his YouTube channel. The dynamic duo, who shared the field for numerous years while representing RCB in the IPL, delved into the discussion of Chahal's exceptional qualities that have propelled him to become one of the finest leg spinners in the world of cricket.

"Best bowlers always look at the positive side of the things and that's why you're one of the best leg spinners of all time, my friend. You're always optimistic. You always love a challenge no matter how much a batter comes at you," AB said.

