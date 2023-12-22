'Ram Siya Ram': KL Rahul's on-field conversation with Keshav Maharaj during IND vs SA 3rd ODI goes viral - Watch

Headlines

Wrestler Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri award after Brij Bhushan's aide becomes WFI chief

Ban on plying of BS III petrol, BS IV diesel vehicles in Delhi NCR amid worsening air quality

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 trailer: Lord Ram, Hanuman to end Ravan's era of torture, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Not Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Prabhas, Salman, this 25-year-old first gave 2 blockbusters in a year, 7 flops ended his career

Explore South Korea's Top 6 National Parks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wrestler Bajrang Punia to return Padma Shri award after Brij Bhushan's aide becomes WFI chief

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 trailer: Lord Ram, Hanuman to end Ravan's era of torture, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Not Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Prabhas, Salman, this 25-year-old first gave 2 blockbusters in a year, 7 flops ended his career

8 ways to manage mood swings

Benefits of eating black grapes in winter

8 Disadvantages of consuming buttermilk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Not Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Prabhas, Salman, this 25-year-old first gave 2 blockbusters in a year, 7 flops ended his career

The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 trailer: Lord Ram, Hanuman to end Ravan's era of torture, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Who is Anand Pandit? Shah Rukh Khan’s spiritual guru, close friend of Salman, Aamir, owns multimillion-dollar business

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Ram Siya Ram': KL Rahul's on-field conversation with Keshav Maharaj during IND vs SA 3rd ODI goes viral - Watch

As Maharaj stepped onto the field, a Hindu devotional song called 'Ram Siya Ram' resonated through the stadium speakers.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India defeated South Africa by 78 runs in the thrilling third and final One Day International (ODI) of the series on Thursday, December 21 at Boland Park, Paarl. Opting to bat first, the Indian team displayed an impressive performance, amassing a commendable score of 296/8 in their allotted 50 overs, largely due to the magnificent century by Sanju Samson. In response, South Africa found themselves at 177/6 after 33.2 overs, requiring an additional 120 runs to secure victory, when Keshav Maharaj, the talented all-rounder, took to the crease at number 8.

Interestingly, as Maharaj stepped onto the field, a Hindu devotional song called 'Ram Siya Ram' resonated through the stadium speakers. Captain KL Rahul, upon hearing the familiar tune, informed Maharaj that the DJ consistently plays this song whenever the South African batter walks out to bat. Curious, Rahul inquired whether the song is also played when Maharaj takes the ball to bowl. To his delight, the left-arm spinner nodded in confirmation, confirming that the song indeed accompanies his every appearance on the field.

"Keshav bhai everytime you come, they play this song," Rahul was heard speaking on the stump mic.

Watch: 

Maharaj was dismissed for 14 runs off 27 balls by Arshdeep Singh, resulting in South Africa being bundled out for a total of 218 runs in 45.5 overs. This victory handed India a series win with a score of 2-1. Maharaj also showcased his bowling prowess by taking 1 wicket for 37 runs in the first innings, dismissing Tilak Varma. 

However, it was Arshdeep's exceptional performance in the second innings that stole the show, as he claimed 4 wickets for just 30 runs in nine overs. Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar also contributed to India's success, each taking two wickets with figures of 2/45 and 2/38, respectively.

READ| Veteran South Africa batter to retire from international cricket after Test series against India

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan promotes Dunki in Dubai, leaves fans mesmerised with drone show recreating actor's signature pose: Watch

Meet man who got fed up buying groceries offline, built Rs 56600 crore company, his net worth is...

Viral video: Teacher’s dance with her students to ‘Dum Dum’ impresses internet, watch

Shahid Kapoor joins Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara in a unique list, buys Rs 3.5 crore ‘dancing car’

Twitter Down: X faces outage, users timeline empty

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE