'Ram Siya Ram': KL Rahul's on-field conversation with Keshav Maharaj during IND vs SA 3rd ODI goes viral - Watch

India defeated South Africa by 78 runs in the thrilling third and final One Day International (ODI) of the series on Thursday, December 21 at Boland Park, Paarl. Opting to bat first, the Indian team displayed an impressive performance, amassing a commendable score of 296/8 in their allotted 50 overs, largely due to the magnificent century by Sanju Samson. In response, South Africa found themselves at 177/6 after 33.2 overs, requiring an additional 120 runs to secure victory, when Keshav Maharaj, the talented all-rounder, took to the crease at number 8.

Interestingly, as Maharaj stepped onto the field, a Hindu devotional song called 'Ram Siya Ram' resonated through the stadium speakers. Captain KL Rahul, upon hearing the familiar tune, informed Maharaj that the DJ consistently plays this song whenever the South African batter walks out to bat. Curious, Rahul inquired whether the song is also played when Maharaj takes the ball to bowl. To his delight, the left-arm spinner nodded in confirmation, confirming that the song indeed accompanies his every appearance on the field.

"Keshav bhai everytime you come, they play this song," Rahul was heard speaking on the stump mic.

Watch:

Maharaj was dismissed for 14 runs off 27 balls by Arshdeep Singh, resulting in South Africa being bundled out for a total of 218 runs in 45.5 overs. This victory handed India a series win with a score of 2-1. Maharaj also showcased his bowling prowess by taking 1 wicket for 37 runs in the first innings, dismissing Tilak Varma.

However, it was Arshdeep's exceptional performance in the second innings that stole the show, as he claimed 4 wickets for just 30 runs in nine overs. Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar also contributed to India's success, each taking two wickets with figures of 2/45 and 2/38, respectively.

