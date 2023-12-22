Veteran South Africa batter to retire from international cricket after Test series against India

His retirement will take effect after the upcoming two-Test series against India, which begins in Centurion on December 26.

Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday. His retirement will take effect after the upcoming two-Test series against India, which begins in Centurion on December 26.

Elgar, who made his debut in 2012, has had an illustrious career, playing in 84 Tests. As a left-handed batter, he has amassed an impressive total of 5,146 runs at an average of 37.28. Throughout his career, Elgar has scored 13 centuries and 23 fifties.

The 36-year-old also participated in eight One Day Internationals (ODIs), with his most recent white-ball cricket appearance dating back to 2018.

"Elgar will fittingly end his international career with the two Test matches — the first to be played at his home ground in Centurion from 26–30 December and the second at the venue where he scored his first Test runs, Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, from 03–07 January," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement.

"Having had the privilege to do it for 12 years internationally is simply beyond my wildest dreams. It has been an incredible journey that I have been fortunate enough to have," said Elgar.

"As they say, 'all good things come to an end', and the Indian home series will be my last, as I have made the decision to retire from our beautiful game," he said.

"A game that has given me so much. The Cape Town Test will be my last. My favourite stadium in the world. A place I scored my first Test run against New Zealand and hopefully my last too," he added.

Elgar had a successful tenure as the Test captain of South Africa, emerging victorious in nine out of 19 matches, while suffering seven defeats and securing four draws.

