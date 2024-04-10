'I am hottie, I am naughty': Ravi Shastri’s latest post takes internet by storm

The legendary former India all-rounder and head coach, Ravi Shastri, is known for his sharp wit and charismatic personality. After retiring from cricket, Shastri seamlessly transitioned into commentary and coaching, leading the Indian national men's cricket team to great success. Currently, he is captivating audiences as a commentator and pundit in the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Just recently, Shastri took to social media to share a clever post that sent shockwaves through the online world. His humor and charm continue to shine, proving once again why he is a beloved figure in the cricketing community.

In his post, Shastri wrote: "I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy".

I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy pic.twitter.com/oHBQw3WoIf — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 10, 2024

The context of the post is still a mystery! Could it be related to an exciting new advertising campaign that Shastri has recently joined?

Despite his controversial reputation, Shastri has been outspoken about his views on the current IPL 2024 season. Specifically, he has addressed the controversy surrounding Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. In a recent statement, the former India coach offered valuable advice to Hardik on how to navigate personal form and the pressures of captaincy within the franchise.

"My thing to Hardik would be 'calm, patient, ignore, and then just focus on your game'. You get a couple of performances going..they are a terrific side, and if they win 3-4 matches, everything will subside. You will, things will change," he said.

