Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for HUR vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21

The 2020/21 Big Bash League is proving to be a tournament for the ages as the fight for the playoffs intensifies with every passing game. The next game between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers could make or break the fortunes of both sides as well as other teams in the fray for the playoff contention. It must be pointed out that five teams are in the fray for the knockouts due to the complicated playoff structure in the Big Bash League and thus, there is intense competition. Perth Scorchers are seeing a resurgence and they are currently in the second spot behind Sydney Sixers while Hobart Hurricanes are in the fifth spot with 23 points. This is where the situation becomes even more complicated and tense.

From positions second to seventh, only three points separate six teams. A loss for either side will open up the door for other teams. Melbourne Stars are already feeling the pinch after their loss to their cross-town rivals Melbourne Renegades in the match on Wednesday. With doubleheaders lined up and with Australia day on January 26 featuring a unique triple-header encounter, it will be interesting to see how the mad scramble for the sides for the remaining four spots pans out. Only Sydney Sixers seem to be assured of a spot in the playoff but they will be aware that one loss could give them sleepless nights as the fight intensifies.

Dream11 Prediction – Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers – Big Bash League 2020-21

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, D'Arcy Short

All-rounders: Ashton Turner

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Rilee Meredith, Jason Behrendorff

HUR vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott(w), D Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb(c), Will Jacks, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner(c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers My Dream11 Playing XI

Ben McDermott(vc), Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Tim David, D'Arcy Short, Mitchell Marsh(c), Nathan Ellis, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Rilee Meredith

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers Match Details

The match will begin at 10.35 AM IST and will take place at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne

Squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott(w), D Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb(c), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis, Nick Winter, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Johan Botha, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitchell Owen, Wil Parker

Perth Scorchers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner(c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli

