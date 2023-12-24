'He does not...': CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni's availability for IPL 2024

Dhoni had played the entire IPL 2023 season with a heavily strapped left knee.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently shed some light on the future of captain MS Dhoni as another exciting season of the IPL approaches. Viswanathan revealed that the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman has been quite secretive about his plans and is likely to share them directly with the fans.

During the IPL 2023, there were widespread speculations that it would be Dhoni's final season. However, the former Indian skipper strongly hinted at his return for the 2024 edition after leading the franchise to their remarkable 5th title. Nevertheless, he did acknowledge that his knee has been a concern.

Speaking at the launch of the Junior Super Kings event in Chennai, Kasi expressed his lack of knowledge regarding Dhoni's future plans. However, he confidently stated that the veteran player is on track to participate in the entire IPL season.

"That I do not know. See, as far as the captain is concerned, he will answer you directly. He does not tell us what he is going to do. He is doing well now. He has started his rehab. He started working in the gym. And, probably in another 10 days he’ll start working in the nets also."

Recently, MS Dhoni was spotted playing pickleball with Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant after the conclusion of the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai.

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant playing Tennis in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/1RRqqsrT5S — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 20, 2023

Although Dhoni has faced challenges with his batting performance in recent IPL seasons, his captaincy has undeniably been the X-factor. Following their triumph in this year's IPL, the Yellow Army has now equaled the Mumbai Indians as the most successful team in IPL history, both securing their 5th title.

Viswanathan disclosed that the auction unfolded precisely as intended, asserting that the inclusion of Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman could be advantageous on the Chennai wicket.

"I would say we pretty much got all of our targets. We were planning for Daryl Mitchell. We thought Mustafizur Rahman would be a good bet at our Chepauk wicket, with the side boundary. These were our thoughts but we were not sure whether we would be able get them. Luckily, it turned out to be a good auction for us this time."

He further disclosed that Sameer Rizvi is considered a suitable successor to Ambati Rayudu.

"Sameer Rizvi was a targeted player for many of the franchises. We were probably a bit lucky in getting Rizvi. Basically, if you look at it, we are trying to get a replacement for Ambati Rayudu."

The 2024 edition of the IPL is expected to commence on March 22nd.

