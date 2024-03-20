Twitter
Cricket

'He can play at least...': Suresh Raina on Dhoni's future at IPL

MS Dhoni, 42, equalled the record of Rohit Sharma winning the IPL trophy 5 times.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 10:07 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

File photo
IPL 2024 is all set to begin with RCB vs CSK clash on March 22. Every year, fans wonder if Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni will play IPL season or not due to his age. The 42-year-old won his fifth trophy in the IPL 2022 as the CSK skipper. Now, ahead of the 17th season of IPL, former CSK player Suresh Raina has talked about Dhoni's future at the Indian Premiere League (IPL). The former India middle-order batter said that Dhoni can play in the cash-rich Indian T20 competition for at least two to three years.

"He is 42 years old now. I would like to see him play for five more years or at least 2-3 years," Raina said on Jio Cinema. Raini also asserted that this year would be more important for CSK than Dhoni as captain cool will likely elect a new leader for the five-time champions in the 2024 edition. "This year is probably more important for CSK than MS Dhoni because we will see who he is going to select as his deputy and probably say, 'You handle this now. I've been looking after the team since 2008". 

After winning the fifth IPL trophy, Dhoni equalled the record of Rohit Sharma who earlier did it for the Mumbai Indians. Raina also said that opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is best suited to take over from Dhoni as CSK captain.

CSK squad for IPL 2024: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

(With inputs from ANI)

