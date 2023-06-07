'Has become a full-time YouTuber': Twitter reacts as India drops Ravi Ashwin from playing XI for WTC final

Image Source: Twitter

The highly anticipated World Test Championship Final between India and Australia has finally begun at The Oval in London. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made a bold move by opting for a fourth fast bowling option in medium-pacer Shardul Thakur, leaving out veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the starting eleven. This means that Ravindra Jadeja will be the sole spinner for the Asian team in the summit clash.

The decision to include an extra pacer was influenced by the conditions at the Oval, which posed a selection dilemma for the Indian team. They had to choose between their trusted bowling combination of three pacers and two spinners or switch things up. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first on a greenish surface, which was quite expected.

The selection of Shardul Thakur was a no-brainer as he has a track record of providing crucial breakthroughs for the Indian team. He can be an invaluable asset on a bowling-friendly deck with his ability to move the new ball. Additionally, Shardul can also contribute with vital runs lower down the order for Rohit's team.

Although it was expected that the Asian team would opt for an extra seamer in place of Ashwin, Rohit Sharma had kept the playing combination under wraps. He did mention that all 15 players should be ready for the game. However, at the toss, Rohit revealed that it was a tough decision to drop the skilful off-spinner as he has been a proven match-winner for the Indian team.

