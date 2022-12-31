Haryana Roadways honours driver, conductor who rescued cricketer Rishabh Pant from burning car

Bus driver and conductor

Panipat Bus Depot honored the bus driver and conductor who saved Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's life yesterday, and the Haryana government is likely to do the same.

According to Panipat Bus Depot GM K Jangra, bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet noticed an out-of-control car ram the barrier next to Gurukul Narsan and dashed to the car to assist the trapped passenger.

Haryana | Bus driver Sushil Kumar & conductor Paramjeet spotted an uncontrolled car ram over the divider near Gurukul Narsan. They ran towards car to help the passenger. We have honoured them, state govt will too honour them for the work of humanity: Panipat Bus Depot GM K Jangra pic.twitter.com/J3pE410n8A — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

“We gave them an appreciation letter and a shield in our office when they returned to Panipat,” Haryana Roadways Panipat depot general manager Kuldeep Jangra told PTI over phone.

He claimed that when Kumar spotted the car slamming into the road barrier, he and his conductor stopped and rushed to the scene to assist.

Jangra added that the conductor and driver both set a good example of humanity.

Meanwhile, conductor Paramjeet affirmed that the vehicle caught fire and burned down in 5-7 seconds as soon as they hauled Rishabh Pant out of it.

"He had major injuries on his back. We enquired about his personal information & that is when he said he is an Indian team cricketer," he said

On the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the wee hours of Friday, Pant, India's star cricketer, had a lucky escape when his luxury car smashed into the road divider and caught fire after he fell asleep at the wheel.

The 25-year-old was on his way to Roorkee, his hometown, to surprise his mother when he was hurt in the collision near Manglaur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. He also suffered wounds to his head, back, and feet, but the police say he is now stable and unergoing treatment for the same.

