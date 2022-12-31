Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Haryana Roadways honours driver, conductor who rescued cricketer Rishabh Pant from burning car

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said both Kumar and Paramjeet presented an example of humanity and provided immediate help to Pant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

Haryana Roadways honours driver, conductor who rescued cricketer Rishabh Pant from burning car
Bus driver and conductor

Panipat Bus Depot honored the bus driver and conductor who saved Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's life yesterday, and the Haryana government is likely to do the same.

According to Panipat Bus Depot GM K Jangra, bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet noticed an out-of-control car ram the barrier next to Gurukul Narsan and dashed to the car to assist the trapped passenger.

“We gave them an appreciation letter and a shield in our office when they returned to Panipat,” Haryana Roadways Panipat depot general manager Kuldeep Jangra told PTI over phone.

He claimed that when Kumar spotted the car slamming into the road barrier, he and his conductor stopped and rushed to the scene to assist.

Jangra added that the conductor and driver both set a good example of humanity.

Meanwhile, conductor Paramjeet affirmed that the vehicle caught fire and burned down in 5-7 seconds as soon as they hauled Rishabh Pant out of it.

"He had major injuries on his back. We enquired about his personal information & that is when he said he is an Indian team cricketer," he said

On the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the wee hours of Friday, Pant, India's star cricketer, had a lucky escape when his luxury car smashed into the road divider and caught fire after he fell asleep at the wheel.

The 25-year-old was on his way to Roorkee, his hometown, to surprise his mother when he was hurt in the collision near Manglaur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. He also suffered wounds to his head, back, and feet, but the police say he is now stable and unergoing treatment for the same.

READ| Rishabh Pant accident: Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising cricketer to drive slowly goes viral - WATCH

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: Top sports personalities with most followers on Instagram
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Khushi Kapoor's unbelievable transformation from teenager to glamorous diva is surreal and inspirational, see pics
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a spring in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.