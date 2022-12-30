Search icon
Rishabh Pant accident: Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising cricketer to drive slowly goes viral - WATCH

Pant shattered the glass window of his car and escaped just in time to avoid what could have been a fatal accident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

Rishabh Pant accident: Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising cricketer to drive slowly goes viral - WATCH
Image Source: Twitter

Rishabh Pant was all over the news on December 30, 2022, when it was reported that he had been in a horrific car accident while heading from Delhi to Roorkee to spend the new year with his family. He was driving his Mercedes GLE coupe when it collided with a divider and crashed and skidded down the road at high speed.

Pant had to smash the window of the car to escape before it caught fire and was gutted. Soon after, police and an ambulance came, and he was taken to a local hospital for X-rays and initial treatment.

He was soon shifted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, where he is now receiving additional care and is stable and out of danger.

Rishabh Pant reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel and lost control, which led to the collision and his severe injuries, according to a police report.

In the wake of the incident, an old video of Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan from the Delhi Capitals playing in a funny Q&A game is going viral on social media.

Pant is seen in the game asking Dhawan for some advise that he would want to impart to him. Shikhar says, “Gaadi aaram se chalaya kar (Drive with caution and slow)”.  

Watch:

The BCCI issued a statement a few hours after Pant's accident, revealing the full nature of his injuries. According to the BCCI, Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament injury in his right knee, and injuries to his right wrist, ankle, and toe, as well as abrasions on his back. It was confirmed that Pant's condition is stable, and he will shortly undergo an MRI to determine the next step in the Indian cricketer's recovery.

Wishes have been pouring in from the cricket fraternity as current and former players extended their support to Pant as he recovers from the incident.

