Hardik Pandya to lead as Rohit Sharma misses out, India opts to bat first in the 5th T20I against West Indies

India vs West Indies

Having already won the series, skipper Rohit Sharma decided to skip the game as a precaution and the Indian team has made 4 changes to its playing XI from the previous match as Kuldeep Yadav gets his first game of the Caribbean tour.

Speaking during the toss, Hardik Pandya said, "We want to bat. We saw how the wicket slowed down yesterday. We want to bat on a fresher wicket. We are like we are not playing at Miami. 99 percent of the fans are supporting India. No matter what happens, we have set some standards for the Indian cricket team. We need to go out there and showcase our skill set. Obviously, the coach, the captain, and senior members have done a tremendous job. 4 changes to the team".

West Indies also made four changes to their playing XI from the previous match.

Check out playing XI of India and West Indies

India: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(c), Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Rovman Powell