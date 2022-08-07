CWG 2022: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty march into the final, silver medal assured

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty stormed into the final, assured of silver

Indian badminton star duo of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have qualified for the final of Men's doubles in Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, after beating Chan Peng Soon and Tan Kian Meng of Malaysia.

Rankireddy and Shetty assured India of yet another silver medal by progressing into the final, but they will hope to return back home with a gold medal, with the final slated to be played on August 8, Monday.

The Indian pair absolutely dominated their opponents and won the first set by a one-sided score of 21-6, followed by a hard-fought second set, which ended 21-15 in Rankireddy and Shetty's favour.

In the end, it was a straightforward win for the Indian pair in the back-to-back game, despite the fact that Rankireddy and Shetty were made to sweat for the victory in the second game.

Talking about the points break-up the Indian pair collected a staggering 26 points from their service, which would prove to be the major difference as the Malaysian pair could only pick up a meagre 6 points through service.

Elsewhere, the longest rally of the match lasted for 83 strokes, which came in the second set, showing that the Indian pair was pushed all the way by their opponents. In the end, though, Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had just enough gas in the tank to sail through to the final.

They will face off against either Ben Lane and Sean Vendy of England, or Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the final.