IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gets emotional after Gujarat Titans lift trophy

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Surely this is a season of firsts as first-time skipper Hardik Pandya took the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Gujarat Titans (GT) to their first title. The side beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

While fans at the stadium were cheering for their home team, Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic, who was a constant at the stadium was seen getting emotional after the side won the final encounter.

She was seen coming to the field and hugging her husband and in tears as the all-rounder was trying to calm her down.

Talking about Gujarat Titans (GT), the side remained at the top of the points table throughout the season and even was the first team to enter the final. It was a remarkable season as a captain for the younger Pandya as he led the Titans brilliantly.

He led from the front as he took three key wickets - Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. With the bat too he scored, 34 runs off 30 balls before RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal sent him back to the pavilion.