Hardik Pandya likely to pip KL Rahul as India's permanent vice captain in T20I format: Reports

Hardik Pandya likely to pip KL Rahul as India's permanent vice captain in T20I format

Hardik Pandya has enjoyed a stellar year in 2022 so far, and if the latest reports are anything to go by, things are only going to get better for the Indian all-rounder. From being released by Mumbai Indians (MI) to getting picked by Gujarat Titans (GT) whom he led to their maiden IPL title, Pandya has had a stunning upturn in fortunes.

Not only did the 28-year-old work on his fitness, but after undergoing surgery on his back after the 2019 World Cup, he has rediscovered his golden touch, which helped the GT skipper lead his side from the front in their debut IPL campaign.

On the back of his stellar performances in IPL 2022, Pandya staged a comeback to the Indian team and has since established himself as a key member of the side once again, playing some memorable knocks in a very short span of time.

Recently, he had the chance of leading the Men in Blue, against Ireland, and if the latest reports are to be believed, Pandya could be promoted as India's permanent vice-captain in T20I format very soon.

Earlier, KL Rahul was promoted to Rohit Sharma's deputy however, given his injury woes, Rahul hasn't played a lot of cricket in 2022, and thus with the ICC T20I World Cup on the horizon, BCCI could very well choose to promote the man in form.

The all-rounder was in stellar form against England, and after being rested for the ODI leg versus West Indies, Pandya returned to play in the T20I series, and he has provided some valuable contributions in the three matches so far.

India currently lead the series 2-1, and the Men in Blue will be hoping to take an unassailable 3-1 lead on Saturday, in the fourth T20I match in Florida, USA.