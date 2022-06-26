IND vs IRE: Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian captain to take a wicket in T20I

Leading the side against Ireland in Dublin, Hardik Pandya went on to send back opening batter Paul Stirling.

From Indian captaincy debut and now becoming the first Indian skipper to take a wicket in T20I - this has surely been Hardik Pandya's year. Leading the side against Ireland in Dublin, the man went on to send back opening batter Paul Stirling.

In the second over, Hardik the captain struck and got rid of Stirling, who on the previous delivery had hit the all-rounder for a four. However, in the next ball, Pandya bowled a slightly fuller ball, but the width was there to tee off over mid-off.

Stirling went for the on-rise shot again, but this time, it did not bounce as much as he had expected and it lobed to mid-off from the bottom of the bat and fielder Deepak Hooda caught it easily.

1ST T20I. WICKET! 1.2: Paul Stirling 4(5) ct Deepak Hooda b Hardik Pandya, Ireland 6/2 https://t.co/V1IMXtpbkp #IREvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2022

Talking about leading the side, Hardik Pandya had said, "It's always an honour to lead your country. Who would have thought about this seven months back. Life can change a lot if you put the right mind and if you keep working hard".

The player has made a comeback after a one-year ban which was also plagued with injuries, which saw him go completely off the radar. The cricketer has bounced back in style and was also named India's captain.