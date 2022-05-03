Had self doubts after being dropped from Indian cricket team, says Sanju Samon

Sanju Samson working out

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Sanju Samson recently opened up about the time when he was dropped from the Indian cricket team and unveiled what all went through his mind after that incident. Speaking about the same during 'Breakfast with Champions' Saju Samson said," After being dropped at the age of 19 from the Indian cricket team, I had self-doubts about my cricket and thought that I might get dropped from the state team as well."

He also said that his Rajasthan Royals trails under legendary batsman Rahul Dravid as one of the most special moments of his life.

“One of the most special moments in my life, I batted for 2 days there [trials], and did not bat like this in my entire life. After hitting every shot, the voice from behind would say, ‘Shot Sanju’, and it was magic for me. Before the trials, he said to me you have been doing well in the domestic circuit, very much excited to see you,” Samson said on Breakfast with Champions show on YouTube.

Samson then revealed that it was his dream to face the legendary spinner, but when he marked his presence in the IPL, Warne had already retired. However, in 2020, Warne returned as the mentor for the Royals’ side, which gave an opportunity for Samson to face his deliveries. The Royals captain further added that Warne had a different swag to him, and all the members of the team felt his energy during his presence.

“Whatever memories we have of Shane Warne, whatever days he has lived in his life, it was super special. If you had spent even one hour with him, you can take the learnings for your whole life. That’s the kind of personality (he was), and he lived his 52 years of life like a King. His ideas were really superb,” Samson said on Breakfast with Champions show on YouTube.