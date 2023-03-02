Search icon
‘Gully cricket stuff’: Twitter reacts to yet another Aussie batting collapse against India

The tourists were in a commanding position after navigating the opening hour of play on the second day without losing any wickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 01:55 PM IST

IND vs AUS 3rd Test

After a sluggish start in the morning session, Team India roared back into the match with a vengeance, thanks to a batting collapse by the Australians in the first hour of Day 2. Veteran Indian speedster Umesh Yadav was in a menacing mood, as he sent Cameron Green back to the pavilion and then bowled a stunning delivery to dismiss Mitchell Starc, sparking the collapse.

The tourists were in a commanding position after navigating the first hour of play on the second day without losing any wickets. However, Ravichandran Ashwin quickly changed the tide, bringing an end to Peter Handscomb's dogged innings in the very first over after the break. Umesh Yadav, who was drafted into the eleven for the third Test, then compounded the Australians' woes by dismissing Cameron Green in the next over, effectively derailing their innings.

The Indian pacer, elated after claiming his first wicket of the match, sent Mitchell Starc's stumps flying with an unplayable delivery. This marked Umesh Yadav's 100th Test wicket on Indian soil, propelling him into an elite group of Indian pacers. Ravichandran Ashwin then trapped Alex Carey in front in the next over, leaving the Australian tail exposed.

Umesh sent young Todd Murphy back to the pavilion with a carbon copy of Starc's dismissal, sending his off stump for a cartwheel. He decimated three wickets in a fiery spell of fast bowling, making tremendous use of the reverse swing on offer with the old ball. The Indian pacer, who had lost his father the previous month, was lauded by the Indian fans for his exceptional spell of fast bowling. Nathan Lyon was then clean bowled by his counterpart in the next over, as Australia lost their last six wickets for just 11 runs.

However, this was not the first time that Australia had experienced a batting collapse in this series. In Nagpur, they lost their last five wickets for a mere 15 runs in the first innings, and in the second innings, all batters were dismissed for a paltry 91 runs. Then, in the second innings of the Delhi Test, the Aussies lost their last seven wickets for a mere 18 runs. In response, fans took to social media to express their amusement, creating a plethora of humorous memes to troll the visitors.

Talking about the match, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja are at the crease as India seeks a comeback against Australia. Nathan Lyon dismissed Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, putting the hosts in pressure, before Matthew Kuhnemann dismissed Virat Kohli.

READ| IND VS AUS: R Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev to achieve major record in international cricket, details inside

 

