IND VS AUS: R Ashwin surpasses Kapil Dev to achieve major record in international cricket, details inside

Ravichandran Ashwin surged past Kapil Dev to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket. After a slow start on Day 1 of the Third Test at Indore, Ashwin struck gold, trapping Peter Handscomb at short leg. He then went on to take three more wickets in the morning session, helping India bowl out Australia for a meager 197 runs.

At the start of the match, Ashwin had already taken 686 international wickets, and with the dismissal of Alex Carey, he surpassed Kapil Dev's record of 687. Now, he only trails Harbhajan Singh (711) and Anil Kumble (956) in the all-time list. Topping the list is Muttiah Muralitharan with 1347 wickets, followed by Shane Warne (1001), James Anderson (972), and Anil Kumble in fourth place.

Playing in his 269th international match for India, Ashwin opened his wicket account in the third 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test by dismissing Peter Handscomb on the last ball of the 71st over, equaling Kapil Dev's tally. On the first ball of the 75th over, he then broke Kapil's record to move to the third position on the all-time list. He later added Nathan Lyon to his tally, taking a total of three wickets in Australia's first innings.

Most wickets for India in international cricket:

953 (499) - Anil Kumble

707 (442) - Harbhajan Singh

688* (347) - Ravichandran Ashwin

687 (448) - Kapil Dev

597 (373) - Zaheer Khan

The star spinner from Chennai, who made his international debut for India on June 5, 2010 against Sri Lanka in Harare, has accumulated an impressive total of 466 wickets in 91 Tests, 151 scalps in 113 ODIs, and 72 wickets in 65 T20I matches to date.

On Wednesday (March 1), Ashwin achieved the No. 1 spot in the Test rankings after picking up a total of 16 wickets against Australia in the ongoing Test series at home. He surpassed England pacer James Anderson, who had recently become the No. 1 bowler last week following his impressive performance in the first Test against New Zealand. The 40-year-old Anderson had held the top spot for a brief period before being overtaken by Ashwin.

