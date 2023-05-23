Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK road to playoffs, when and where to watch

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023. GT and CSK will both look to win the match to reach directly into the finals.
IPL 2023 Playoffs: Qualifier 1 Details
Teams: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
Date: Tuesday, May 23
Time: 7.30 pm IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Gujarat Titans Route to IPL Playoffs in Season 16
Match 1: Gujarat Titans won by 5 wickets vs CSK
Match 2: Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets vs DC
Match 3: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
Match 4: Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets vs PBKS
Match 5: Lost to Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
Match 6: Gujarat Titans won by 7 runs vs LSG
Match 7: Gujarat Titans won by 55 runs vs MI
Match 8: Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets vs KKR
Match 9: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 5 runs
Match 10: Gujarat Titans won by 9 wickets vs RR
Match 11: Gujarat Titans won by 56 runs vs LSG
Match 12: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 27 runs
Match 13: Gujarat Titans won by 34 runs (Qualified with 18 points)
Match 14: vs RCB on May 21
Chennai Super Kings' Route to IPL Playoffs in Season 16
Match 1: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets
Match 2: Chennai Super Kings won by 12 runs vs LSG
Match 3: Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets vs MI
Match 4: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 runs
Match 5: Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs vs RCB
Match 6: Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets vs SRH
Match 7: Chennai Super Kings won by 49 runs vs KKR
Match 8: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 32 runs
Match 9: Lost to Punjab Kings by 4 wickets
Match 10: No Result vs LSG (Points Shared)
Match 11: Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets vs MI
Match 12: Chennai Super Kings won by 27 runs vs DC
Match 13: Lost to KKR by 6 wickets
Match 14: Chennai Super Kings won by 77 runs (Qualified with 17 points)
When and Where to Watch IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Playoffs
The IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualifier 1 match between CSK and GT will be broadcasted live on Star Sports network from 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday in India. The match will also live-stream through the JioCinema app and website on any screen or telecom connection.