Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK road to playoffs, when and where to watch

GT vs CSK

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023. GT and CSK will both look to win the match to reach directly into the finals.

IPL 2023 Playoffs: Qualifier 1 Details

Teams: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Date: Tuesday, May 23

Time: 7.30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Gujarat Titans Route to IPL Playoffs in Season 16

Match 1: Gujarat Titans won by 5 wickets vs CSK

Match 2: Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets vs DC

Match 3: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets

Match 4: Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets vs PBKS

Match 5: Lost to Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets

Match 6: Gujarat Titans won by 7 runs vs LSG

Match 7: Gujarat Titans won by 55 runs vs MI

Match 8: Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets vs KKR

Match 9: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 5 runs

Match 10: Gujarat Titans won by 9 wickets vs RR

Match 11: Gujarat Titans won by 56 runs vs LSG

Match 12: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 27 runs

Match 13: Gujarat Titans won by 34 runs (Qualified with 18 points)

Match 14: vs RCB on May 21

Chennai Super Kings' Route to IPL Playoffs in Season 16

Match 1: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets

Match 2: Chennai Super Kings won by 12 runs vs LSG

Match 3: Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets vs MI

Match 4: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 runs

Match 5: Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs vs RCB

Match 6: Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets vs SRH

Match 7: Chennai Super Kings won by 49 runs vs KKR

Match 8: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 32 runs

Match 9: Lost to Punjab Kings by 4 wickets

Match 10: No Result vs LSG (Points Shared)

Match 11: Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets vs MI

Match 12: Chennai Super Kings won by 27 runs vs DC

Match 13: Lost to KKR by 6 wickets

Match 14: Chennai Super Kings won by 77 runs (Qualified with 17 points)

When and Where to Watch IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Playoffs

The IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualifier 1 match between CSK and GT will be broadcasted live on Star Sports network from 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday in India. The match will also live-stream through the JioCinema app and website on any screen or telecom connection.