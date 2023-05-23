Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK road to playoffs, when and where to watch

The IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualifier 1 match between CSK and GT will be broadcasted live on Star Sports network from 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday in India. The match will also live-stream through the JioCinema app and website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK road to playoffs, when and where to watch
GT vs CSK

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2023. GT and CSK will both look to win the match to reach directly into the finals. 

IPL 2023 Playoffs: Qualifier 1 Details 

Teams: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings 

Date: Tuesday, May 23 

Time: 7.30 pm IST 

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 

Gujarat Titans Route to IPL Playoffs in Season 16 

Match 1: Gujarat Titans won by 5 wickets vs CSK 

Match 2: Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets vs DC 

Match 3: Lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets 

Match 4: Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets vs PBKS 

Match 5: Lost to Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets 

Match 6: Gujarat Titans won by 7 runs vs LSG 

Match 7: Gujarat Titans won by 55 runs vs MI 

Match 8: Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets vs KKR 

Match 9: Lost to Delhi Capitals by 5 runs 

Match 10: Gujarat Titans won by 9 wickets vs RR 

Match 11: Gujarat Titans won by 56 runs vs LSG 

Match 12: Lost to Mumbai Indians by 27 runs 

Match 13: Gujarat Titans won by 34 runs (Qualified with 18 points) 

Match 14: vs RCB on May 21 

Chennai Super Kings' Route to IPL Playoffs in Season 16 

Match 1: Lost to Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets 

Match 2: Chennai Super Kings won by 12 runs vs LSG 

Match 3: Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets vs MI 

Match 4: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 runs 

Match 5: Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs vs RCB 

Match 6: Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets vs SRH 

Match 7: Chennai Super Kings won by 49 runs vs KKR 

Match 8: Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 32 runs 

Match 9: Lost to Punjab Kings by 4 wickets 

Match 10: No Result vs LSG (Points Shared) 

Match 11: Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets vs MI 

Match 12: Chennai Super Kings won by 27 runs vs DC 

Match 13: Lost to KKR by 6 wickets 

Match 14: Chennai Super Kings won by 77 runs (Qualified with 17 points)

When and Where to Watch IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Playoffs

The IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualifier 1 match between CSK and GT will be broadcasted live on Star Sports network from 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday in India. The match will also live-stream through the JioCinema app and website on any screen or telecom connection. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
From Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan to Dinesh Karthik: Indian cricketers who married outside their religion
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Sonam Bajwa looks 'jaw-droppingly hot' in golden monokini in new beachside pics, fans joke 'jeene do please'
In pics: Ananya Panday exudes Barbie vibes in pink one-shoulder dress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport after RCB's disappointing loss against GT in IPL 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.