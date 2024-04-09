Twitter
Cricket

GT vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 24 to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 08:55 PM IST

In the next IPL 2024 game, Rajasthan Royals, who haven't lost any of their matches this season, will play against Gujarat Titans. The match is happening at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 10th at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals are playing really well and are at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have only won two out of their five matches so far and are currently in seventh place.

Live streaming details

When will the RR vs GT IPL 2024 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 10, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the RR vs GT, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch RR vs GT online in India?

The live streaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

Bowlers get a lot of help from the pitch in Jaipur. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is quite large, so it's not common to see high scores here. Teams usually choose to bowl first because the pitch favors fast bowlers initially. Later on, spinners become important too, especially since the boundaries are big.

Weather report

The temperature will be around 35 degrees in Jaipur when the match starts. It will cool down to 30 degrees by the end of the match. There's no rain expected, and the humidity will stay below 14%.

Probable playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson©(wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: BR Sharath(wk), Shubman Gill©, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma

 

 

