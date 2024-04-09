GT vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

GT vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 24 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

In the 24th match of IPL 2024, Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 10th at 7:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the points table, having won all four of their matches this season. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are in seventh place, with only two wins out of five matches so far.

.Match details

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 24

Date & Time: Apr 10, 07:30 PM

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Jos Butler (c), Sanju Samson

Batters – Shubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders – Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, Nandre Burger

GT vs RR My Dream11 team

Jos Butler, Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag(C), Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger,Mohit Sharma