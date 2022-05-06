GT vs MI IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in India

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans (GT) will be squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) for the first time in the 51st match of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. While Gujarat Titans are currently placed at the top of the points table, Mumbai Indians are sitting at the bottom.

READ | GT vs MI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya have played ten matches so far winning eight matches, whereas Mumbai Indians have played nine matches and managed to win just one game.

The Gujarat franchise played their last game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and saw them lose 8 wickets. Sai Sudharsan was the top scorer with 65 runs.

On the other hand, the Rohit Sharma-led side had played their last game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and clinched their first victory by 5 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma had smashed 51 runs and 35 runs respectively.

Here is all you need to know about Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians start? The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians will be played on May 6 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians take place? The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians will be held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in India? The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in India? The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan.