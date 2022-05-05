IPL 2022: Tymal Mills ruled out through ankle injury, Tristan Stubbs joins MI as replacement

Tymal Mills injured for the rest of the season, Tristan Stubbs joins MI

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season hasn't been a great one for Mumbai Indians (MI) and in another blow to the five-time IPL champs, left-arm pacer Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the entire campaign due to an ankle injury.

MI have thus moved quickly to rope in Tristan Stubbs as Mills' replacement for the remainder of the season. The 21-year-old South African is a wicketkeeper-batsman, who join for a price of INR 20 lakh.

Talking about the numbers of Tristan Stubbs, he has played 17 T20s and has scored 506 runs scoring three half-centuries at a strike rate of 157.14.

READ| Arun Lal reveals his honeymoon plans after marriage with Bulbul Saha

As per the release from Mumbai Indians, Tristan is a promising youngster who recently made his debut for South Africa A squad, against Zimbabwe.

Mumbai Indians notched their first win of IPL 2022, beating Rajasthan Royal by five wickets on April 30. The five-time champions will next face IPL 2022 debutants and leaders Gujarat Titans on May 6 at CCI-Brabourne Stadium.

With just two points from nine matches, MI remain rooted to the foot of the table and are already out of contention to qualify for the playoffs this season.

Tymal Mills who had earlier represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as well in IPL, had been used sparingly by Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.