GT vs LSG, Mumbai: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Titans (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face each other in Match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to begin their IPL journey at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Both the teams are new in the IPL and will be hoping to start their IPL journey on a winning note.

Hardik Pandya will be seen leading the Gujarat Titans team whereas KL Rahul will be seen captaining the Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai weather forecast

According to weather.com, the temperature of Mumbai city on March 28 (Monday) will be about 31° Celcius during the day and fall to 28° Celcius at night.

The sky will be clear. The chances of rain are just 4%. The humidity will be around 64%.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants - Wankhede Stadium pitch report

The surfaces in Mumbai should aid run-scoring as has been the case traditionally, with the red soil aiding pace and bounce. It still be a run-fest, as seen in the recent games India played at the venue.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Yash Dayal, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan.

Squads

Gujarat Titans - Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.

Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul, Avesh Khan, Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Dushmanta Chameera, Evin Lewis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Karn Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi

