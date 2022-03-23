IPL 2022: Here's a sneak-peek at the jerseys of all 10 teams - See pics

Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, each of the 10 franchises have launched their respective jerseys. Here's a quick glance at the new threads of all teams.

As is the trend, ahead of every new Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, all the franchises release their new jerseys for the upcoming season.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) held a special 'unbox' event to showcase their new jersey, Gujarat Titans (GT) hosted a special event at their humongous Narendra Modi home Stadium in Ahmedabad to give fans a glimpse of their new jersey for IPL 2022.

Keeping that in mind, we decided to compile a list of all the jerseys that each of the IPL teams will be seen donning this campaign.

Here's a sneak-peek at the jerseys of all 10 teams: