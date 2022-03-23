IPL 2022: Here's a sneak-peek at the jerseys of all 10 teams - See pics

Ahead of the IPL 2022 season, each of the 10 franchises have launched their respective jerseys. Here's a quick glance at the new threads of all teams.
As is the trend, ahead of every new Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, all the franchises release their new jerseys for the upcoming season.
While Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) held a special 'unbox' event to showcase their new jersey, Gujarat Titans (GT) hosted a special event at their humongous Narendra Modi home Stadium in Ahmedabad to give fans a glimpse of their new jersey for IPL 2022.
Keeping that in mind, we decided to compile a list of all the jerseys that each of the IPL teams will be seen donning this campaign.
Here's a sneak-peek at the jerseys of all 10 teams:
1. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Four-time champs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) launched their new jersey for IPL 2022 season on Wednesday. The jersey is simple, yet iconic, and it features CSK's signature lion symbol as well as has shades of blue on the sides, and green on the shoulder region.
2. Mumbai Indians (MI)
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI), who are the most successful side in IPL history have stuck to basics for their IPL 2022 jersey. Over the years, Mumbai Indians have experimented with their jerseys a lot, and this year they seem to have struck the right chords with the blue and gold.
3. Delhi Capitals (DC)
Delhi Capitals' (DC) jersey for IPL 2022 features a nice twin-colour design that merges into each other at the centre. The right half of the jersey is red, while the left half is blue. In the centre beneath the sponsors, they have a tiger's face embossed in the design which gives the jersey a nice edge!
4. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Another side who have a 'bold' taste in jersey, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seem to knocked it out of the park when it comes to their jersey for IPL 2022. The way their two prime - black and red - merge into each other gives it a very classy look, and to add to that, they also have the RCB lion design along with hints of gold. Full marks to the designer!
5. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Shreyas Iyer sported the new jersey for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and it has to be said that the new threads look mesmerising on him. KKR's IPL jersey for 2022 features a spiral design of yellow-golden dots spread over the jersey which features their traditional colours. At the back, they have letters 'Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo' embossed over the jersey, which looks great.
6. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Kane Williamson donned the famous 'Orange Armour' jersey for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently. The two-time IPL champs have gone for their classic orange colour which looks well combined with the black design over the shoulder region.
7. Rajasthan Royals (RR)
The Royals from Rajasthan have gone for the pink and purple once again after sticking to two colours in recent seasons. They have a nice-stripped design over the pink colour, which is surrounded by the purple and blue shades. Overall a decent package.
8. Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Mayank Agarwal will captain Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2022, and their jersey for the upcoming campaign isn't too different to their last year's jersey. Two gold stripes cut throw the torso diagonally, while the gold design on the shoulder also looks decent. Punjab Kings will open their account this season against RCB on March 27.
9. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
The new entrants in IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have gone for a unique teal based base colour for their jersey, which is a breath of fresh air, to say the least. The Lucknow-based franchise was bought by Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG group for massive Rs 7090 Crores.
10. Gujarat Titans (GT)
Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will also join LSG as the fellow newcomers into the cash-rich league. For their debut campaign, Gujarat Titans have come up with a revolutionary design for their jersey. Blue is the primary colour, and there are plenty of different designs in different colours across the whole jersey. The newcomers will take on fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 in their first-ever IPL match.
