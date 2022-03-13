IPL 2022: THIS will be Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans' team jersey

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is inching closer, teams have been gearing up for the mega event. Newly-introduced franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) in fact on March 13, unveiled their team jersey at the Narendra Modi Cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Skipper Hardik Pandya, head coach Ashish Nehra, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and all other team officials were part of the jersey launch.

Pandya, who will be teaming up with former India pacer Ashish Nehra said he is very excited to associate with him. "I don’t expect him to come on the whiteboard with a lot of ideas. One thing that is very clear with him is that he lets the players decide what they want to do. He gives the freedom to enjoy the game. You make mistakes but eventually, you learn from them. I’m very excited to get associated with him and spend quality time with him because everybody knows he is the funniest guy you can meet," Pandya said at the launch event.

The all-rounder even spoke about what his captaincy is going to bring to the table and how he is looking forward to leading the side.

"Our goal will be to make sure that our players are comfortable and whatever capacity we can help them out. Clarity and honesty have to be there. We know, when a player goes through a good time, he doesn’t need any of us. But there will be difficult days in the season. So, we’ll make sure that when the difficult days are going on, we’ll be there for them no matter what.

"My philosophy for this season is 'success is their but failure is mine'," Pandya said.

Just last month, the franchise had unveiled the team logo and it was in the Metaverse. The logo depicts an apex echoing the spirit for what they are called the 'Titans'.

GT Squad: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan