Easy-going yet stylish, a look at Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul's stunning Bengaluru apartment

Ahead of the 15th edition of the cash-rich tournament, let's have a look at KL Rahul's stunning Bengaluru apartment.
One of the young cricketers getting prepared to become the next captain of the Indian team will surely be KL Rahul. The Karnataka batter, was given the responsibility of being a skipper in the Indian Premier League (IPL), when he headed the Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Later in India's limited-over series against South Africa, he was named the vice-captain, but in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, he was told to lead the side.
While under him, India lost the series, but the preparations for the future are on. Not just that, for IPL 2022, he released himself from the Punjab franchise and was drafted in by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the mega-auction. He was even named their skipper soon after.
As he and his side are gearing up for the 15th edition of the cash-rich tournament, let's have it at his stunning Bengaluru apartment.
1. KL Rahul's living room
The living room of the batter is easy, functional and has a modern setting. It is chic and easy-going, yet stylish. The walls have light shades accompanied by a white centre table. It's surely a place the cricketer would sit and relax and unwind and even play video games.
2. KL Rahul with his dog King Simba at home
KL Rahul most spend time with his dog - an Indian Chow Chow - named King Simba. The dog has his own Instagram page as well, where there are posts of the two spending time at home.
3. KL Rahul's well-equipped home-balcony gym
KL Rahul is surely one of the cricketers who focuses on fitness and workout and during the lockdown, he spent hours getting fit in his well-equipped home-balcony gym.
4. KL Rahul's playing space in his building
The cricketer also spends his free days playing basketball in the playing spaces in his building to maintain agility and focus. He also has all the necessary gymming equipment at his service.
5. KL Rahul's interiors
KL Rahul has minimal furniture and open spaces which is efficient for him and his dog. His bed has enough space to accommodate the two.