From Virat Kohli's successor to new jersey: All you need to know about RCB's unbox event

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been quite busy on social media in the past few days. The Bengaluru based franchise has been busy creating hype for their upcoming 'unbox event' scheduled to be held later this week.

From Virat Kohli's successor as captain to unveiling their new jersey, RCB will make some major announcements in the event.

Ever since 2008, RCB's jersey has seen plenty of changes and the franchise will be seen donning fresh colours ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Moreover, perhaps the bigger anticipation will be around the vacant captaincy post, which Virat Kohli left last year. After stepping down as captain, Virat will continue to be a part of the leadership group.

There are plenty of names who have been linked to the vacant captaincy top job. Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis is the leading candidate as per reports. Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, whom RCB had retained ahead of the mega auction is another strong contender.

Maxwell, however, is expected to miss a couple of matches at the beginning of the season, owing to his wedding with long-time girlfriend Vini Raman, who has Indian roots.

Dinesh Karthik has also been mentioned as an Indian alternative, as Virat's successor.

Ahead of the much-anticipated 'unbox event' by Royal Challengers Bangalore, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the RCB unbox event be hosted?

The RCB unbox event will take place on March 12, it is anticipated to kick off from 04:00 PM IST onwards.

Where will the RCB unbox event take place?

Museum Road, Church Street in Bengaluru will host the RCB unbox event.

Which players will attend the RCB unbox event?

While the RCB top brass will definitely attend the unbox event, it remains to be seen which players will attend the event. Players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj will not be able to attend the event as India take on Sri Lanka in the second Test match of the series on the same day.

How to live stream the RCB unbox event?

RCB unbox event will most likely be live-streamed, while the franchise haven't yet made any announcement regarding the same, fans can follow the RCB twitter handle for further updates.