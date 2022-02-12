Search icon
IPL 2022 mega auction: SRH CEO and 'national crush' Kaviya Maran gets the internet talking, HERE's how netizens reacted

CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kaviya Maran got the internet talking once again as she attended the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

IPL is the perfect culmination of entertainment and cricket. The IPL 2022 mega auction has got the nation talking, and among the trending topics today, Kaviya Maran, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has got the internet talking once again. 

On plenty of occasions before, Kaviya, who is the daughter of Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kalanidhi Maran, has been seen supporting the Orange Army. 

She was seen sitting on the SRH table in the IPL 2022 mega auction, and fans on Twitter couldn't help but go berserk on the beauty with brains. 

Here's how Kaviya Maran got the netizens talking on Twitter:

Kaviya is an ardent supporter of her team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Often dubbed as the 'national crush' and 'mystery girl' of SRH, Kaviya gets the internet talking often when she is seen supporting in Orange Army in the dugout. 

For the unversed, the 29-year-old is also the co-owner of the franchise and is involved with Sun Music and FM channels owned by Sun TV. 

