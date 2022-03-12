WATCH: Virat Kohli reacts as RCB unveil new jersey for upcoming IPL campaign

Ahead of every new Indian Premier League (IPL) season, there are a host of changes that franchises make to engage as many fans as they can. As the old adage goes, 'Change is the only constant'.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also made a host of changes as they announced Virat Kohli's successor as the captain. Faf du Plessis will be seen leading out the Bengaluru based franchise in the upcoming IPL season.

But that's not all, RCB hosted a special 'unbox event' on Saturday, and one of the highlights of the event was the unveiling of RCB's brand new jersey for the upcoming campaign.

As the franchise took to social media to drop their fresh threads for the next season, they also shared a video of former skipper Virat Kohli donning the new jersey, and he even called the new colours, as his 'favourite' RCB jersey ever!

“I absolutely love it and the moment I wore it, I felt something special. I can definitely say, this is my most favourite RCB jersey, EVER!”



"I love the design. I love how the dark blue blends into the red and the detailing of the jersey is amazing. I love the new RCB typeface as well and the integration of the RCB lion. The material is so comfortable I absolutely love it and the moment I wore it, I felt something special. I can definitely say, this is my most favourite RCB jersey, ever!” Kohli said in the video.

They also shared pictures of new skipper Du Plessis flaunting the famous red and gold colours RCB is usually associated with.

The announcement about the jersey came after the franchise announced that Du Plessis will be replacing Virat as the skipper. The 33-year-old had been leading RCB since 2013-2021, before eventually opting to step down from the top job last year.

RCB, therefore, splashed INR 7 crores on Du Plessis in the IPL 2022 mega auction, overcoming fierce bidding from Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).