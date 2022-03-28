GT vs LSG Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022

After Sunday's doubleheader, all eyes will be on Monday's clash as the two new IPL teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will face each other.

Both these teams will make their IPL debut under their young captains. Hardik Pandya will be seen leading the Gujarat Titans side whereas KL Rahul will lead Lucknow Super Giants. KL Rahul already has some experience of captaining the IPL side but it will be the first time when Hardik Pandya will captain any team in the IPL.

READ: PL 2022: Not Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis' day as Punjab Kings take home an easy victory

This game will be cracking of an encounter with both the teams will be looking forward to start their IPL journey on a winning note. We will see many cricketing superstars in this game such as the likes of Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, and others who can be included in the dream11 teams.

Dream11 Prediction – GT vs LSG – IPL 2022

GT vs LSG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (C)

Batters: Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Kha, Rashid Khan (VC)

READ: As RCB fans witness Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis bromance, 'miss you AB de Villiers' trends on Twitter

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Yash Dayal, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan.

GT vs LSG My Dream11 Playing XI

KL Rahul(C), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Rashid Khan (VC)

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, March 28, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

READ| IPL 2022: Here's a sneak-peek at the jerseys of all 10 teams - See pics

Squads

Gujarat Titans - Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.

Lucknow Super Giants - KL Rahul, Avesh Khan, Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Dushmanta Chameera, Evin Lewis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Karn Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi