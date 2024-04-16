GT vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 32 to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

In the next IPL 2024 match, Gujarat Titans will play against Delhi Capitals at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on April 17th at 7:30 PM IST. Gujarat Titans are currently sixth on the points table, having won three out of six matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, stand ninth with two wins from six games.

So far, these teams have faced each other thrice in the IPL, with Gujarat Titans winning two matches and Delhi Capitals winning one.

Live streaming details

When will the GT vs DC IPL 2024 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 17, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the GT vs DC, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch GT vs DC online in India?

The live streaming of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India

Pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has some assistance to the pace bowlers but it is best suited for the batters. The average first-inning score is around 195 runs so a high-scoring game is on the cards. The team batting second has won 60 per cent of matches in the past.

Weather report

It'll be a hot day in Ahmedabad for the match with temperatures around 42 degrees. No chance of rain, and a light breeze at 13 km/h with 21% humidity.

Probable playing XI

Gujarat Titans (GT): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudarshan, Matthew Wade (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmed

Delhi Capitals (DC): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed