Former Pakistan cricketer Taufeeq Umar tests positive for COVID-19, says 'symptoms are not at all severe'

Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar has been tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second cricketer from the country to have contracted the virus. Overall, Umar is the fourth cricketer to get affected by the disease.

Umar decided to get himself checked after complaining of symptoms associated with the coronavirus. The results came out positive and Umar has since kept himself isolated.

Umar is the second cricketer from Pakistan, after former first-class cricketer, Zafar Sarfaraz was tested positive. Sarfaraz, however, could not recover from the virus and died last month.

“I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe. I have isolated myself at home. I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery,” Umar told Geo News.

Umar last played for the country in November 2014 against New Zealand in a Test match in Dubai. He has represented Pakistan in 44 Tests and 22 ODIs. In October 2011, Umar peeled off his maiden Test double-century against Sri Lanka becoming the seventh batsman from Pakistan to score a Test double.

However, following a string of low scores, Umar was dropped from the squad after Pakistan’s three-Test series in Sri Lanka in June of 2012. He has since played just one more Test. The Lahore-born player hung up his boots from competitive cricket two years later.

The virus outbreak, which has caused over 20000 cases and 1000 fatalities in Pakistan. The two other cricketers to have been affected due to COVID-19 are Scotland’s Majid Haq and South African Solo Nqweni. Majid Haq ended up recovering successfully in March.