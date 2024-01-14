Former India star reveals Rohit Sharma's first choice for wicket-keeper, it is not Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma

The former India batter believes that either of Sanju Samson or Jitesh Sharma would not be the first-choice wicketkeepers for captain Rohit Sharma.

Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina has indicated that Rishabh Pant is likely to be Rohit Sharma's preferred wicketkeeper-batsman. Despite not featuring in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, Pant, who is recovering from a car accident in December 2022, is anticipated to make a comeback during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, performances in the IPL are crucial for players vying for a spot in the squad.

Raina, speaking on Colors Cineplex and quoted by Sportskeeda, expressed, 'I feel Sanju Samson can be a weapon as he can bat anywhere. Jitesh is also there, but I feel Rohit Sharma's first choice will be Rishabh Pant, depending on what he does in the two months (of the IPL), because he keeps well and will be making a comeback.'

While acknowledging other contenders like Ishan Kishan and Jitesh Sharma, Raina highlighted the impact that Sanju Samson brings, citing his ability to play significant innings and captaincy experience with the Rajasthan Royals.

In the first T20I against Afghanistan, Jitesh Sharma was selected by the Rohit-led Indian cricket team, leaving Sanju Samson on the bench. Ishan Kishan is currently rested, and there's no official explanation for the omission of KL Rahul, another wicketkeeper-batsman in contention, from the series.

India's playing XI vs Afghanistan in 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar