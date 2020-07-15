ENG vs WI 2nd Test: England drop Joe Denly as Joe Root returns, James Anderson and Mark Wood rested

Ahead of the second Test against West Indies, England have dropped Joe Denly as skipper Joe Root has returned from paternity leave after missing the first game. James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested.

England are now trailing by 1-0 in the three-match series after they lost by four wickets at the Ageas Bowl. The first Test was also under the captaincy of Ben Stokes.

The right-handed batsman Denly just scored 18 and 29 runs in the inaugural game of the series."Joe is someone that`s done a fantastic job for us over a period of time, and I think he`ll be just as frustrated as anyone that he`s not managed to quite converts those opportunities," ESPNcricinfo quoted Root as saying.

"But certainly the door`s not closed. He`s been a big part of our squad for some time now. He gets if he gets an opportunity to come back again, then I`m sure he`ll be desperate to take it," he added.

The second Test match between England and West Indies will be played at the Old Trafford from Thursday, July 16.

England 13-member squad:

Joe Root (C), Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes