Cricket

ENG vs NZ 3rd Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for England vs New Zealand match in Leeds

ENG vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 3rd Test, England vs New Zealand

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

England will lock horns with New Zealand in the third and final fixture of the bilateral Test series at Headingley, Leeds. The third Test begins June 23rd after a weeklong break and both sides will be rejuvenated. But for Ben Stokes & Co, it is about making the most of the World Test Championship (WTC) points before India comes calling.

READ: 'Ravi Shastri was a broadcaster': Rashid Latif blames ex-India coach for Virat Kohli's barren spell

England has had a fantastic start to their campaign under new head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. However, for the final Test, Stokes might not be available as he fell ill after the second Test match. With no designated vice-captain, Joe Root might be the man leading the squad.

The Kiwis will be playing to restore their pride in the final Test beginning on Thursday. The champions did not play too bad in the first two matches but were defeated by some amazing individual performances from the hosts.

Dream11 Prediction – England vs New Zealand –3rd Test in Leeds

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for England vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow (VC)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Joe Root (C), Devon Conway

All-rounders: Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Craig Overton

Bowlers: James Anderson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

READ: 'Nice to finally get the monkey off my back', Liam Livingstone opens up on his IPL 2022 performance

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

England: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Alex Lee's, Ben Foakes, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Craig Overton, Jack Leach

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Will Young, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

England vs New Zealand My Dream11 Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow (VC), Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Joe Root (C), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Craig Overton, James Anderson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

England vs New Zealand Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at Headingly Cricket Ground, London on Thursday, June 23. The match will be aired live on SONY SIX and in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 in India. Fans can live stream the match on the SonyLiv app. 

