'Nice to finally get the monkey off my back', Liam Livingstone opens up on his IPL 2022 performance

Liam Livingstone has expressed his joy over the performance in the IPL 2022 saying he finally succeeded in breaking the perception of being not a very good performer in IPL. Livingstone also added that the experience of playing in the IPL will help England players in the ODI World Cup next year.

Liam Livingstone was one of the most expensive players in the IPL 2022 mega auction, fetching INR 11.5 crore from Punjab Kings, and he lived up to expectations. The 28-year-old scored 437 runs at a strike rate of 182.08 in 14 games, averaging 36.41. He had only managed 112 runs in nine innings between 2019 and 2021.

“I don’t think it could have gone any worse [than previous years] to be honest. There was only one way and that was up. I hadn’t really had too much opportunity before but there are always people who say certain things. It’s the biggest tournament in the world, so it was nice to be able to do well, It was nice to finally get the monkey off my back about not being able to do it in the IPL.” Livingstone said after training on Tuesday, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Livingstone was at his lethal best in the first ODI against the Netherlands when England smashed a record-breaking 498. The star all-rounder smashed 66 off 22 deliveries.

"It was nice to have a clear role. We go away and play in the IPL so that we can become accustomed to their conditions and that ultimately will help England in a World Cup next year. Any experience you get around the world with World Cups coming up is a great thing to have so I really enjoyed it," Livingstone added.